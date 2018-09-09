Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray won the US Open mixed doubles title on Saturday with a 2-6, 6-3, 11-9 victory over Alicija Rosolska and Nikola Mektic.

For British player Murray, it was a second successive mixed title in New York having teamed up with Martina Hingis in 2017.

For 33-year-old American Mattek-Sands, who has five women’s doubles titles at the Slams, it was an emotional victory, coming just over a year since she suffered an horrific knee injury at Wimbledon.