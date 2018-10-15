



The 2018 edition of the Lagos Open Tennis, formerly known as the Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis, ended at the weekend with Great Britain star, Jack Draper and Pranjala Yadlapalli winning the men and women’s singles respectively of Futures 5 of the competition.

Draper, the number 4 seed of the tournament, caused a major upset of the final match when he defeated his challenger, top seed Tom Jomby of France in a tough game that ended 1-6 6-3 6-4.

The men’s singles final was watched by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and a host of other dignitaries who graced the final ceremony at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

Draper described his victory as a hard fought win. He praised the support of the fans at the closing ceremony.

In the women’s singles final, the Indian lady, Yadlapalli, the tournament number 6 seed, who won the first week of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) approved competition, repeated the same feat, as she upset the top seed Conny Perrin from Switzerland 6-1 7-6(2).

The men’s doubles was won by the Lock brother from Zimbabwe, Benjamin and Courtney who beat the pairs of Tom Jomby and Alexis Klegou from Benin Republic ] 3-6 6-4 [10-7], while the women’s doubles was won by the duo of Julia Terziyska from Bulgaria and Rosalie Van Der Hoek of the Netherlands.

They defeated Merel Hoedt and Noa Liauw A Fong who were from the Netherlands.

In his closing remarks, Governor Ambode who played an exhibition match during a break before the men’s singles final with the captain of the Lagos Lawn Tennis, described the Lagos Open Tennis as the pride of Lagos State, adding that the changing of the Governor’s Cup Tennis to Lagos Open was a idea which the government really supported and appreciated, hence the resolve of the Lagos State Government to continue supporting the organisation of the tournament.