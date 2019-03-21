



Nigeria’s duo of Edem Offiong and Jamiu Azeez are in race for places in the main draw of the singles event at the 2019 ITTF Challenge Spanish Open holding at the Palacio Multiusos Guadalajara, North Central city of Spain.

Offiong drawn in Group 14 of the women’s singles qualifying round was in fine form against Portugal’s Andrade Raquel. Despite losing first game at 8-11, Offiong recovered to record an emphatic win of 11-5, 11-5, 11-8 to claim a 3-1 win.

Like his compatriot – Italy-based Azeez overwhelmed Moldova’s Cissa Victor with 11-4, 11-7, 11-6.

They are expected to pla their last group matches today to determine their qualification to the main draw.

Germany’s Ruwen Filus was the runner up in Minsk in 2015 when beaten by Qatar’s Li Ping in the final, his highest finish to date at an open international tournament, and the German is the top seed in the men’s singles event at the 2019 ITTF Challenge Spanish Open.

Emulating Panagiotis Gionis of Greece, winner in Zagreb in both 2017 and 2018, is very much the task for Ruwen Filus in Guadalajara, proving the fact that in this day and age, the player whose style is principally based on defence, can still succeed. However, in Muscat his style of play is his strength; amongst the leading names present, whilst players of high quality are listed, is there anyone who is dynamic against the defensive art?

On their most recent international encounters, Austria’s Robert Gardos, the no.2 seed and Belgium’s Robin Devos, the no.8 seed, both lost to Ruwen Filus at the Seamaster 2017 ITTF World Tour German Open; similarly earlier in the same year, the Czech Republic’s Lubomir Jancarik, the no.4 seed in Guadalajara, experienced defeat.