<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





International Table Tennis Federation Africa has celebrated Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri move to German Bundesliga club TTC RhonSprudel Fulda-Maberzell.

The 31-year-old ended his long time association with Portguese side Sporting Lisbon by securing a bigger move to the German side.

It’s the teenth Club Quadri has joined since arriving in Europe in 2010 and has developed to one of thd best in the world.





ITTF posted on their Twitter handle on Monday, and wished the Nigerian and African number well on his new adventure.

“All the very best to Aruna Quadri as he starts a new journey at New Club – TTC RhonSprudel Fulda-Maberzell e.V in the German Bundesliga.

Quadri who is ranked 23 in the world was part of the unbeaten Sporting team that dominated Portugal and would back-to-back league titles.