<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The ITTF Africa Junior and Cadet Championship holding in Accra has been a good tournament for Nigeria team so far after back-to-back over Egypt in the U-21 junior boys’ category of the competition.

The Egyptians arrived at the venue in full confidence, but Nigeria are proving to be a better side after recording a 3-2 victory over the Egyptians in the U-21 semifinal on Tuesday, April 9.

Nigeria repeated the feat again in the final of the boys’ junior and this time around it was a 3-0 bashing in the final on Wednesday, April 10 to confirmed their total dominance over the closest rivals.

Nigeria’s Jamiu Ayanwale said the two major victories over the arrogant Egyptians are good signs of good things to come.

“The were so arrogant and even in matches, they were so aggressive. But after we beat them twice in the last 24 hours, they have been humbled.

Jamiu Ayanwale however, warned his teammates not to get carried away with the wins, as the Egyptians will be desperate for revenge in the single events.

“We are still waiting for them in the singles because they are still determined to pay us back in the singles. We will not be carried away by our victories as we will continue to raise our game in every match.”