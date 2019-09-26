<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of next week’s China Open because of a collarbone injury and will head home to Australia to recover, he said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old made the announcement a day on from his first-round exit at the Zhuhai Championships, after which he said that he could sit out the rest of the season because of the injury.

“Unfortunately a collarbone injury I sustained at Laver Cup has escalated and has forced me to pull out of the Asian swing,” Kyrgios, a colourful but controversial character, wrote on Twitter.

“I’ll be heading back to Australia to rest and recover. See you all soon,” added the 27th-ranked firebrand.

Kyrgios, who appears to revel in being the enfant terrible of tennis, looked set to stroll to victory over lower-ranked Andreas Seppi on Wednesday.

But his game imploded and he went down 7-6 (7/5), 6-1, having led 4-1 in the first set and seemingly on course for a comfortable victory.

Afterwards, he said that his right shoulder had been “clicking” and he had been unable to serve properly.