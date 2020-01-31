<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri has failed to advance in to the round of 16 of the ongoing German open after suffering defeat in the round of 32.

The world number 18 lost to his nemesis Timo Boll of Germany by three games to two on Thursday.

Quadri had set up a meeting with Boll after his late come back from three sets down against Finnish Olah at the preliminary round.





However Aruna Quadri’s late surge was halted by Timo Boll, who wins 4-2 (11-5,11-2,11-9,3-11,8-11,11-8) and put an end to the African number’s adventure.

Aruna Quadri will now turn his attention to other evens coming up later in the year, as he begin his quest for better ranking.