Nigeria’s table tennis legend Funke Oshonaike has disclosed that she may take up a coaching role after calling it quit from the game that brought her so much fortune and fame.

The German based table tennis star, has been representing Nigeria since she was 17 years old and has featured in six Olympics games and several other tournaments.

Oshonaike is however not taking part at the ongoing ITTF Africa Top16 which kicked off on Monday in Tunisia, but was spotted offering some coaching to Edem Offiong, before confirming that it might be her next step.





“I love to coach, I’m already doing so in Germany, it something i’d be considering after. She said.

Meanwhile, home favorite, Saidani Safa could not withstand the comeback of Edem Offiong after taking the first game during their first round encounter.

Edem Offiong stormed back to claim a 3-1(11-8, 9-11, 7-11, 6-11) over the Tunisian on Monday.