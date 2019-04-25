<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Despite claiming a 4-0 win over Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri in the third round of the men’s singles at the 2019 ITTF World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, world number one – China’s Fan Zhendong has said that the African star forehand cannot be underestimated as he gave a good fight in the encounter.

He told newsmen that he knew that he had to be at his best to play against the Nigerian while admitting that the forehand of Quadri was a big threat to him in the tie.

“We had played against each other in Sweden two years ago and I know that this is a different platform so I had to be at my best to beat him. The first game was a bit scary but I was fortunate to scale through. Quadri’s unique style has made table tennis popular in Africa and he is such a good player that you cannot look down on. He is very strong and competitive anytime. So I think he tried but I had to do my job,” he said.

For the last 16 battle, it will be brothers against each other as Fan Zhendong takes on compatriot and teammate – Liang Jingkun in his quest to conquer the world in Budapest.