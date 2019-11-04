<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chinese table tennis professional player Fan Zhendong has returned to top spot on the men’s world ranking issued for November by reclaiming the position he last held in June.

In the ranking table on the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) website on Monday, he replaced colleague Xin at the top of the order.

He possessed 16,250 points taking him beyond that of Xin’s 16,160 points.

Newsmen report that Zhendong had previously occupied the No. 1 position in the men’s world rankings issued for 15 consecutive editions – since March 2018.

However, a month later in July 2019, Xu Xin’s rise to the top brought an end to Fan’s reign. Fan dropped to third place.

It is highly intriguing to note the journey the 22-year-old has had and those around him over the past few months.

Over the intervening period, after gaining the World No.1 position, Xin went on to confirm his supremacy by winning three consecutive gold medals at this year’s Japan, Korea and Australian Opens.

Meanwhile, Zhendong had several close run-ins during this time but proved unable to convert any of them.

The semi-final exit in Hungary and then again in Japan made him contemplate his personal decisions at the table, especially

because he was still winning consistently across the doubles – ironically with Xin by his side in Japan, Korea and Sweden.