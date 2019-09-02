Fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine advanced to her first US Open quarter-final on Sunday with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over 2017 runner-up Madison Keys.
Svitolina is the first Ukrainian to reach the last eight at Flushing Meadows since Kateryna Bondarenko in 2009. She will face British 16th seed Johanna Konta for a semi-final place.
