Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh stunned African number one Aruna Quadri to the men’s singles final of the 2020 ITTF Africa Cup in Tunisia on Wednesday.

The Egyptian number two defeated Quadri in an epic match that went into seven sets at the Tunis sports complex.

Both players won the first four set, two apiece, before Saleh claimed the 5th game 11-9, while Aruna won the 6th with same score to bring the scoreline to 3-3 (6-11,11-5,9-11,11-6,11-9,9-11).





Saleh then went on claim a tough 4-3 victory (11-6,5-11,11-9,6-11,11-9,9-11,11-3) in the deciding set to kill any hope of Aruna Quadri claiming in his first title in 2020.

Meanwhile, Saleh’s means the Egyptians completed the double over their Nigerian counterparts, after Dina Meshref defeated Edem Offiong in women’s singles final earlier.