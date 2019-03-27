<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

It was not a good outing for Aruna Quadri and Olajide Omotayo at the ITTF World Tour tagged Qatar Open as the duo were shown early exits in the men’s singles event of the championship.

It was Omotayo that first tasted the defeat in the hand of the Oman Open champion – Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei.

Despite matching the Asian star strength-for-strength from the start of the encounter, Omotayo succumbed to the prowess of his opponent. Omotayo lost 8-11, 6-11, 6-11, 5-11.

Also, Quadri was on the losing end against Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro.

Having just returned from injury, Quadri was taken beyond the limit by the Brazilian who won the encounter at 8-11, 9-11, 11-3, 10-12, 6-11.

Meanwhile, former champion – Belarus’ Vladimir Samsonov has withdrawn from the tournament.

The 42-year-old reported a sprained left ankle after taking part in the ETTU Champions League earlier this month and will now miss the Qatar Open, which he had won twice so far in his career (in 2003 and 2015).

Having managed to cancel his participation ahead of deadline, there will be no sanction for Samsonov.

Restricted movement in his left ankle joint means that the Belarusian legend has been forecast limited physical activity for 10-14 days, as he bids to be back fit in time for the World Championships in Budapest between 21-28 April.