<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Top seed Dominic Thiem recovered from a set down to win the China Open final on Sunday and claim the 15th singles title of his career.

The Austrian defeated Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in Beijing.

Thiem, 26, beat former world number one Andy Murray on the way to the title and had also booked his spot in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals.

The fifth-ranked Thiem strolled to the crown in the deciding set against Tsitsipas, who at 21 is a rising star of men’s tennis