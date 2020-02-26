<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian women’s table tennis star Edem Offiong lost to African number one Dina Meshref in the final of the 2020 ITTF Africa Cup on Wednesday.

The Queen of African Table tennis defeated the Nigerian pride Edem 4-1 (11-2,11-8,8-11,11-5,11-6) to claim her 4th consecutive Africa Top 16 cup in Tunisia.





Meshref also extended her impressive record over the Nigerian who defeated another Egpytian in the semi final to 14-1 in the process.

Earlier in the 3rd place matches of the men’s and women’s singles, Omar Assar and Sarah Hanffou emerged victorious over Ibrahima Diaw and Helmy Yousra respectively.

Assar recorded a 3-0 win over Diaw (11-6,11-8,12-10), while Hanffou beat Helmy 3-1 (11-8,5-11,11-6,12-10).