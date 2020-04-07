<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Provisional dates of September 27 to October 4, 2020 have been agreed for the Hana Bank 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, Korea Republic.

The ITTF has been working in close cooperation with the Korea Table Tennis Association (KTTA), led by president Ryu Seung-min, and representatives of the city of Busan in order to establish the new provisional dates and also have other optional dates to stage the World Championships, if necessary.

The most significant annual table tennis event and richest in terms of history of the sport, the Hana Bank 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships were among the many ITTF events to be postponed this year due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.





Originally due to take place between 22 – 29 March 2020, an emergency ITTF Executive Committee meeting proposed provisional dates of 21 – 28 June 2020, while maintaining that further back-up plans may be required if the pandemic persisted.

On 29 March 2020, the ITTF Executive Committee held a follow-up meeting to confirm that new dates would be announced for the Hana Bank 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships, in light of the fact that all currently planned ITTF events and activities are suspended until 30 June 2020.

Now with new provisional dates proposed for 27 September – 4 October 2020, the ITTF and KTTA continue to monitor the situation, with the priority being placed on the health and safety of players, coaches, fans and officials.