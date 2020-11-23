Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, won the biggest title of his career and he had to come from a set down to defeat Austrian Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 in the final of the ATP Finals.

It was a fitting pair of finalists as both players defeated Novak Djokovic (World No. 1) and Rafael Nadal (World No. 2) the top two seeds, en route to the final.

In fact, Medvedev won all four of his matches at the tournament. And it was he who started the final encounter more brightly, missing two break points in just the second game of the match.

Without waiting for a further invitation, the Austrian took full advantage of his opponent’s profligacy and wrestled his way back from 40-0 down on the Medvedev serve to rattle off five straight points and jump ahead.

Medvedev quickly got to deuce twice in Thiem’s next service game. Yet, he was unable to craft an opportunity, with the 27-year-old holding firm and eventually closing out the set 6-4 thanks to a fortunate net cord.

Thiem continued from there in the subsequent set, making inroads but was left screaming in frustration after not finding a breakthrough in the seventh game. Twice he missed breakpoints, once as Medvedev surprisingly came to net behind a tame second serve, once as the Russian sent down a thunderous ace.





The second set came down to a tiebreaker. Although the Austrian had never lost a breaker to Medvedev, he seemingly wilted and lost seven points in a row after winning the first two points.

Thiem, who was obviously affected by his missed opportunities at the start of the third, twice had to dig deep to hold serve before Medvedev finally made a breakthrough, converting his sixth break point of the set to move ahead.

The Russian began to dominate behind his own serve and served out the set to cap a brilliant week. On the path to winning the biggest tournament of his career, he beat all three reigning Grand Slam champions.

“First of all what a match. I mean, one of my best victories, three sets against an amazing player,” a thrilled Medvedev enthused in his post-match interview.

“Dominic, congrats for what you have achieved. Your name is already in the tennis history books. You are playing unbelievable. I hope we will have many more matches to come on big occasions like this,” he graciously said of his opponent.