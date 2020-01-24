American teenager Coco Gauff has turned the tables on Naomi Osaka, knocking the defending champion out of the Australian Open with a straight sets victory on Rod Laver Arena.
The 15-year-old Gauff moved through to the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-4 win over the third seed and world number four in just one hour seven minutes.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]