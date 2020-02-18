China have withdrawn from a Davis Cup tie due to the coronavirus epidemic, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Tuesday, adding that Romania will advance to the World Group I as a result.
The Chinese team were due to travel to Romania for a March 6-7 playoff but will be unable to do so due to “increased restrictions” in response to the outbreak, the ITF said in a statement on Twitter here.
“Romania will advance to play in World Group I in September,” the statement added.
