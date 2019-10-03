<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki suffered a late blip before reaching the quarter-finals of the China Open on Thursday with a straight-sets victory over Katerina Siniakova.

The 29-year-old Dane dismantled the unseeded Czech 7-5, 6-4 in 98 minutes in the Beijing heat, although she squandered a series of match points on the way to the win.

The 16th seed plays the winner of the all-Russian clash between Daria Kasatkina and Ekaterina Alexandrova in the last eight.

Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion and a former world number one, is yet to drop a set in three matches in the Chinese capital.