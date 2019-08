Reigning French Open champion Ashleigh Barty progressed to round three of the US Open on Wednesday with a 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) victory over 73rd-ranked American Lauren Davis.

Australian second seed Barty clinched a WTA Tour-leading 44th win of the season to book a date with either Greek 30th seed Maria Sakkari or China’s Peng Shuai, whose match was one of 22 singles ties postponed by rain.