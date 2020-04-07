<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Aruna Quadri has disclosed that being a table tennis player has impacted his life positively.

Quadri stated this on Monday when he joined millions of table tennis players and fans to celebrate World Table Tennis Day.

Currently ranked No.18 in the International Table Tennis Federation list released in March, the Nigerian says the sport made him a better person.





“Table tennis has given me life, it has given me almost everything I want, and has changed my life positively,” he said in a video posted by ITTF Africa to commemorate the day.

Quadri represented Nigeria at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, where he became the first African to reach the quarter-final stage.

He won a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.