<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following his triumph at the 2019 Nigeria Open coupled with his semifinal finish at the 2019 Bulgaria Open, Aruna Quadri has risen to 19th place in the September ITTF ranking released at the weekend.

For his efforts in the two major competitions, Quadri was rewarded with ranking point that shot up his rating to 19 from 22 where he was in August 2019.

For finishing second at the African Games, Quadri’s points are yet to be considered as the ranking has been concluded before the final match of the African Games in Rabat.

Also, Egypt’s Omar Assar returned to the top 50 as the African Cup champion is now ranked 44th in the rating. For his performance in Lagos, the Egyptian who finished third at African Games moved from 51 to 44. He is expected to represent Africa at the 2019 ITTF Men’s World Cup in China later in the year.

Nigeria’s Fatimo Bello is one of the biggest movers in the ranking as the national female championship rose to 270 from 873 in the ranking. With this, Bello is the fifth best rated Nigeria female player in the world as 17th best in Africa.

For emerging champion at Czech Open, Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-Yu and China’s Chen Xingtong are rewarded for their efforts; both make notable progress on the September 2019 world rankings.

Lin Yun-Ju climbs from no.13 to no.10 on the men’s listings, Chen Xingtong from no.21 to no.13 on the corresponding women’s order of merit.

It is for Lin Yun-Ju the highest of his career and reflects the immense progress made in the past year; last September he occupied the no.43 spot; somewhat differently for Chen Xingtong, she approaches her previous best. Just over one year ago in July she occupied the no.7 position.

The status quo was intact on the top rating as Chinese quartet of Xu Xin, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long and Lin Gaoyuan continue to hold the top four respective places ahead of Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto and Brazil’s Hugo Calderano.