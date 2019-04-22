<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As the main draw of the singles event serves off today Tuesday April 23, Aruna Quadri believes he is ready to rock the boat against the world’s best at the ITTF World Championships holding in Budapest, Hungary.

The Nigerian star is seeded 22 in the men’s singles and he is expected to confront a qualifier in the first round of the men’s singles and the Portugal-based athlete told NationSport yesterday that he is fully fit to take on any opponent.

“I am fit to take on any player having arrived one week ago in Budapest to prepare myself for this competition. There is no doubt that it promises to be tough but I am ready to make myself and my country proud in Budapest. I have been lucky in this tournament but I am hoping that I can move forward this year and give my 100 percent best against any player,” he said.

Like Quadri, Egypt’s Omar Assar has said that he hopes to exceed his last 32 feat in 2015; “I think I have the performance of 2015 behind me as I am looking to do better than that in Budapest. There is no doubt that everybody is playing well and there is bad player so I am hoping that I can do well this year. I had trained with Aruna Quadri in Budapest, and I can see that he is in shape for the tournament and I hope we can both be good ambassadors of Africa in the singles,” Assar said.