Nigerian table tennis star Aruna Quadri has described his defeat to Ahmed Saleh of Egypt in the final of 2020 ITTF Africa Cup as a painful one.

The world number 18 was stunned by the 40 year old Saleh who claimed the historical win after winning the 4-3 in Tunisia on Wednesday.

Saleh ended his nine years wait without the African cup title when he cruised to a tough 4-3( 11-6,5-11,11-9,6-11,11-9,9-11,11-3) win over Aruna Quadri.





When asked of what went wrong in his game today Aruna Quadri said:”it was an extremely difficult match for me, congratulations to him on the title, i tried my best but today was his day.”

Meanwhile Saleh, also said he’s not thinking of retirement and want to continue playing on until his body can’t continue anymore.

“I really don’t want to quit, i want to play until my body can’t anymore,” He said.