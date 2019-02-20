



Apart from making the country proud on the table, Aruna Quadri has become Nigerian culture promoter in the new promo released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) for the 2019 World Championship holding in Budapest, Hungary.

Considered as the best import from Africa, Aruna Quadri spoke in Yoruba language in the promo on the quality of his forehand which makes him a threat to opponents on table.

Being one of the top eight players selected across the world for the new promo released on Wednesday, February 20 by the world body, Quadri, a quarterfinalist at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games is touted as one of the star players fans are yearning to watch in Hungary come April.

In the description of Quadri, ITTF said: “Quadri Aruna’s thumping power strokes and terrific topspin are what he is known for, but there’s a lot more than first meets the eye to the reigning African Champion.”

According to ITTF, ‘Inside My Mind’ gives exclusive access quite literally into the minds of some of the world’s biggest table tennis stars ahead of the 2019 World Championships.

ITTF stated that the promo is a must-watch for anyone interested in sport or anyone who appreciates the power of video and cinematic film. “’Inside My Mind’ is the biggest ever ITTF production and it serves as the perfect way to prepare mentally for the greatest ever table tennis event: the Liebherr 2019 ITTF World Championships, to be held from 21-28 April in Budapest, Hungary,” the world body stated.

The world body added: “For behind each action: each swing of the arm, each flick of the wrist, each shift of balance from one foot to another: there is a myriad of decisions made. Decisions which separate the best from the rest.

Spell-binding imagery and audio of the highest production quality will leave you captivated, as the players take you away on an unchartered journey deep into their game plans, all while speaking in their native tongue (supported by English subtitles).

Already, world and Olympic champion in women, China’s Ding Ning started the first episode of a seven-part series and it run until the Liebherr 2019 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in April.

Other top stars expected to be featured in the promo are Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Ma Long (China), Hugo Calderano (Brazil), Manika Batra (India) and Timo Boll (Germany)