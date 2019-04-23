<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The pair of Aruna Quadri and Olajide Omotayo is the only surviving Nigerian pair in the main draw of the men’s doubles at the ITTF World Championships holding in Budapest, Hungary.

Set up against Jordanian pair of Ziad Yaman Abo and Zeyad Aldmaisy, the Nigerians put their best into the encounter to dismiss their opponents 11-9, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9 to make it to the main draw of the men’s doubles.

A satisfied Quadri said: “From the result, you might think it was easy but must admit that it was not easy win for us. But winning the match was a good start for me being my first competitive match in the competition. This is first time we are playing doubles together and I hope as the tournaments progresses we will get to understand ourselves better for future tournaments as well as this competition.”

But the pair of Segun Toriola and Bode Abiodun were unfortunate against Kazkstan’s Kirill Gerassimneko and Austria’s Andreas Levenko as they fell 9-11, 8-11, 12-10, 14-16 to concede deafeat and missed out from the main draw of the men’s doubles.

Egypt’s Assar brothers – Omar and Khaled also booked their place in the main draw after beating Ireland’s Gavin Maguire and Norway’s Adrian Wetzel 11-9, 11-3, 11-6 in the preliminary round.