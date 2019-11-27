<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri will participate in the 2019 ITTF Men’s World Cup holding in China this weekend.

The African number one was drafted into the tournament as a late replacement for injured Hong Kong’s Wong Chun Ting who will sit out of the big event.

An ankle injury forced Wong Chun Ting to withdraw from the upcoming ITTF Men’s World Cup holding from Friday 29th November to Sunday 1st December.

Quadri is now expected to compete in the group stage of the competition due to his reputations as one of the best in the world and hes also a regular face at top international events.

This will be Quadri’s fifth appearance at the Men’s World Cup, as he had appeared at the two most recent editions in Disneyland Paris (2018) and Liège (2017).

Quadri who reached the quarter finals of the 2014 edition in Düsseldorf, will be hoping to make impression at the Men’s World Cup in Chengdu.