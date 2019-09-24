<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sporting’s Aruna Quadri and Bode Abiodun have inspired their team to their fifth Portuguese Super Cup title at the weekend.

Sporting has dominated the men’s event of the Portuguese Cup since 2015 with Quadri and Abiodun leading the charge for the Lisbon-based team. Sporting again showed its superiority over GDCS Juncal in men and women finals of the competition.

Quadri spearheaded the 3-0 routing of Juncal with a 3-0 (7-11, 6-11, 7-11) whitewash of Congo Brazzaville’s Saheed Idowu to lift the 14th edition of the competition named José Manuel Amaro Super Cup.

A recovery from Juncal was thwarted in the second game with Portuguese international – Diogo Carvalho wading off the comeback with a 3-2 (11-6, 2-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-13) win over Russia’s Andrei Bukin.

It was Abiodun that completed with drubbing when he took down Juncal’s David Bessa 3-1 (2-11, 11-7, 0-11, 7-11) in the last game.

In the women’s finals, Sporting boosted by their Brazilian export – Bruna Takahashi teamed up with young Patrícia Santos and Bruna Marcelina to bash GD Toledos, which has the trio of Izabela Silva, Renata Corredoura and Anita Luís to claim their first Super Cup title.

Attention will now shift to the Portuguese league which serves off this weekend.