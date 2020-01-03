<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Having ended 2019 as 20th ranked player in the world, Aruna Quadri has started the New Year as the 18th world best player following the release of the January 2020 ranking by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Quadri moved up by two steps to remain Africa’s best player and also achieved his best ranking in his career.

Also in the Olympic ranking released alongside the world rating on yesterday, Quadri maintained his status as 18th best.

An excited Quadri said the ranking means more hardwork in the new year. “As long as I am happy I am starting this year with this ranking, it also means I need to work harder because remaining on top is more work.

“So having achieved quarterfinal feat in Rio, I think it is possible to win a medal in Tokyo. But I am hoping to qualify this year. But all this would not have been possible without the support from Baba Ijebu Bet, a company that kept faith with me and assisted me to attend more tournaments,” he said.

Chairman, Baba Ijebu Bet, Sir Kesington Adebutu, said the company is excited about the feat achieved by Quadri on the global stage, having attained his highest ranking with the support of the company.

“We are happy and want to congratulate him as our ambassador; we hope he will continue to act as a role model for the youth as we remain steadfast in our support towards his Olympic dream in Tokyo”, Adebutu said.

Omar Assar of Egypt dropped to 29 from 28 while the success story of Senegal’s Ibrahima Diaw continues. He has again moved from a previous best of number 82 to 76. Nigeria’s Olajide Omotayo also slid to 86 from 85 in the world rating.

China’s Fan Zhendong reclaims top spot, as Japan’s Mima Ito moves up to number three.