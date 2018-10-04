



Alexander Zverev smashed his racquet in frustration after he was the victim of a surprise three-set defeat to world number 61 Malek Jaziri at the China Open on Thursday.

With his coach Ivan Lendl looking on stony-faced, the German prodigy exited in the last 16 in Beijing, the indefatigable Tunisian Jaziri winning 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-4.

Zverev, 21, the second seed touted as a future multiple Grand Slam winner, reacted by whacking his racquet on the floor, bending it badly out of shape.

He then dished out more punishment, flinging it at his courtside chair as he trudged off.

The veteran Jaziri, 34, faces Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the last eight on Friday.

Fourth seed Fabio Fognini of Italy remains on course for a fourth title this season after he swatted away Russia’s Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3.

Top seed Juan Martin del Potro plays unseeded Serbian Filip Krajinovic and will be the strong favourite in the Chinese capital with Grigor Dimitrov and now Zverev both out.