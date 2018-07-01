British Tennis star Andy Murray has withdrawn from Wimbledon Open on the eve of the tournament.

Murray, 31, who has won the competition twice in the past claimed that it is a bit too soon to be playing best-of-five-set matches as he continues his recovery from a hip operation.

Murray lost to Nick Kyrgios and Kyle Edmund at Queen’s and Eastbourne over the last month, and had been due to face Frenchman Benoit Paire in the first round of Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.

The Scot, however, has revealed that he will not be ready to compete at the championships.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’m announcing that I’ll be withdrawing from Wimbledon this year,” Murray posted on his official Facebook page.

“We’ve decided that playing best-of-five-set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process.

“I will start practising on the hard courts from tomorrow and continuing with my rehab and recovery and I’m looking forward to the US hard-court season.”

Former world number one Murray triumphed at Wimbledon in both 2013 and 2016.