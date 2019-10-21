<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former world number one Andy Murray was rewarded for his victory in Antwerp at the weekend, with another dramatic rise in the ATP rankings which were released on Monday.

The Scotsman, who is on the comeback trail after career-saving hip surgery, climbed 116 places to 127 following his 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Stan Wawrinka — his first title in two years.

Murray, who has won three Grand Slam titles and spent 41 weeks at number one from November 2016 to August 2017, saw his ranking slip as low as 839 in July 2018 as his injured hip threatened to end his career.

At the end of September, he was ranked down at 503, meaning he has climbed 376 places in three weeks.

He is now expected to take a break as his wife waits for the birth of their third child.

Novak Djokovic remains at number one, the 273rd week in his career that he holds the top spot, with Rafael Nadal just 320 points behind.

The only change in the top 10 sees the Japanese Kei Nishikori climbing one place from nine to eight with the Russian Karen Khachanov slipping down in the other direction.

ATP rankings as of October 21

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9,545 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,225

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,950

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,920

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,085

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,425

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,740

8. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,860 (+1)

9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,785 (-1)

10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,575

11. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,545

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,370

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2,280 (+1)

14. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,260 (-1)

15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1,950

16. John Isner (USA) 1,895

17. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,820 (+1)

18. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 1,681 (-1)

19. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1,645

20. Guido Pella (ARG) 1,620

…

127. Andy Murray (GBR) 4,42 (+116)