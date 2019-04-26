<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria and Africa’s top-ranked Table Tennis player Aruna Quadri has stated that he has nothing to contest about his elimination at the ongoing ITTF world championship in Budapest after losing at the round of 32 to tournament top-ranked player and China’s Fan Zhendong.

Aruna it was gathered admitted losing to a better player although pointed out that things could have been different if he had picked the first game against the Chinese player who also wasn’t fully composed at the beginning before consolidating in his opening game win to claim a 4-0 win over Aruna.

“It was a very difficult match, he is a better player than me in almost everything. I was just fighting and fighting maybe If I had won the first set, I would have been able to play more and more but immediately he won the first set, he got more confidence because he was also not himself in the first set.”

Aruna Quadri was the last African player standing as at the third round before he got knocked out and his round of 32 finish was still a good record for him at the world championship.