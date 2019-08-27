<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria women number one Table tennis player Edem Offiong has expressed her delight and relishing the moment after landing a Gold medal at the women table tennis doubles alongside compatriot Cecilia Akpan.

Offiong speaking in a chat gathered by newsmen said the win didn’t come easy at all as they got stretched in the Gold medal match before hitting Gold.

She said the win will in so many ways help boost the belief of other table tennis players to believe that winning Gold is still very much possible after having lost out of picking Gold in many table tennis event already and this will help renew the confidence of others with Singles event in the tennis still to come.

“I am very excited to win the title even though it wasn’t that easy but I am super excited. I thank God we managed to win the game because it was very difficult at some point when the match became 2-2 we almost lost it already but I don’t know how we managed to win but I thank God we won.

It’s going to help in so many ways because already we lost almost all the Gold medals in Table Tennis, winning this Gold I think it’s going to give us another energy to fight back.”