<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Having experienced several defeats in the hands of Egypt in two finals of the African Games, Olufunke Oshonaike believes the North Africans cannot prevent them in this year’s final of the 12th African Games holding in Rabat, Morocco.

Egypt and Nigeria are expected to square up in the final on Friday, August 23 for the gold medal as well as the sole ticket to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Oshonaike who is eyeing her seventh Olympic appearance told Sportinglife.ng that she cannot afford to miss Tokyo as she is primed to be in Japan next year.

“I have dreamt of Tokyo and the gold medal; we will surely be unstoppable this year because we had lost to Egypt in our previous meetings but this year will be an exception. My teammates are ready for the battle against the Egyptians and I am sure and fully confident that we can stop them this year. This is an important match for us and we know what is at stake and we are ready physically and psychologically for the final,” she said.

For Egypt’s Yousra Helmy, the final would be tougher this year. “I believe it is going to be tougher this year because two things are at stake. The gold medal and the Olympic Games ticket. This is a double pressure for both teams and we are prepared for the match and we are sure we will come out on top again this year,” Helmy said.