Despite the cocky posture of Egypt in the table tennis event of the 12th Africa Games, South Africa coach, Ashley Wagner believes Nigeria is a team to beat in Morocco.

Nigeria and Egypt are top seeds in men and women events with winners in each event qualifying for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

But the South Africa tactician said tactically Nigeria has an edge over every team in the competition based on the quality of its players.

“I must tell you that the title is there for Nigeria to win because they have the quality and they came with variety to this tournament. Their unorthodox style of player stands them out and they are here with players of their style of play. They are tactically better than any team in this competition and unlike the Egyptians who are one-way. Their style is predictable and they are no match to the Nigerians,” he said.

The South African believes the standard of play is high as some of the teams have quality players in their fold. “I think this will be the toughest African Games for me because every team is strong as there are no pushovers. I am hoping we can make it to the podium but it is a tall order for us as a team,” Wagner admitted.