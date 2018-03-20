Ifedayo Akindoju, President of Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), on Tuesday identified Tennis academy as key to building great stars in Nigeria capable of competing globally.

The NTF’s president made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

Akindoju also said that centres for regular mental and physical training of players were imperative for excellence in tennis.

“There should be academies for tennis tutelage and mentorship, where passion and interest should be regularised.

“Our problem in Nigeria is that passions fizzle out due to lack of platforms to promote and sustain them,” he said.

The Tennis federation chief, who called for sponsorship, said such would also serve as roadmap toward building great stars.

He said that it required only the willingness of just 10,000 Nigerians to support with N5, 000 each to make the idea a reality.

According to him, the federation can achieve greater results, at least in the area of periodic, competitions with Nigeria’s support.

Akindoju urged Nigerians to take the responsibility of joining hands in rebuilding tennis.

“Someone can take the responsibility of procuring rackets while some can help in building academies.”

He restated the readiness of the federation to take Nigerian tennis higher with collective support of Nigerians.