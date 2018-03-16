Roger Federer has clung onto his world No 1 ranking after reaching the Indian Wells semi-final.

He beat South Korea’s Chung Hyeon 7-5 6-1 for his 18th victory of 2018, equalling his own best start to a season.

Federer arrived at Indian Wells knowing anything less than a semi-final finish would cede his world ranking back to Rafael Nadal, who is not playing this week.

But by matching his blistering start to 2006 which led to 33 wins in 34 matches, Federer will remain as the oldest-ever world No 1, aged 36.

Defending champion Federer will play Borna Coric, who beat Kevin Anderson 2-6 6-4 7-6, in the final four.

The Swiss legend needed one hour and 23 minutes to power past Chung, breaking his serve four times.