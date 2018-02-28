Nigeria’s table tennis star Segun Toriola is looking forward to a successful outing at the 2018 ITTF African Top 16 tournament in Nairobi, Kenya.

The 43-year-old Toriola is among the top stars from the continent that will compete for the top prize at the competition that will run from Thursday, March 1st to Saturday, March 3rd.

“Playing in any African tournament is a unique experience because every player wants to prove himself,” Toriola told ITTF. com.

“So as a player who is well established must be wary of upsets because some unranked players are ready to turn the tables against you.

“Having played several of such tournaments, I always look forward playing at the ITTF Africa Top 16 Cup. I played in Kenya in 1996, I am eager to return to compete there again.

“It is clear that Nigeria and Egypt are going to be in the eyes of the storm. The battle for supremacy between the two nations will surely come to fore in Kenya and I believe the fans will enjoy every moment of the tournament.

“I want to give people a surprise in Kenya. I am going there to do my best but I must say that I am not going to be complacent against any player because everybody is there can make the podium. So expect a surprise from me in Kenya.”