Roger Federer beat Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-2 to win the Rotterdam title, the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament and cap a memorable week in his tennis career.

The title was the 97th to be won by the Swiss ace.

As ATPworldtour.com reported, Federer will surely never forget his week in Rotterdam.

The victory came two days after securing a return to the top spot in the ATP Rankings at the age of 36, the oldest man to do so in tennis history. Andre Agassi held the record before when he became world number one at the age of 33, in 2003.

The newly minted World No. 1 breezed to the title under the lights at the Ahoy Rotterdam, needing just 55 minutes to dismiss Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2.

The Bulgarian was far from his best on Sunday afternoon and Federer refused to relinquish his grip after grabbing an early lead. Putting Dimitrov under heavy pressure throughout the championship clash, he fired 15 winners and converted four of eight break chances.

Federer, who will return to the summit of the ATP Rankings for the first time in more than five years on Monday, added a third Rotterdam title to his glittering resume.

He previously triumphed in 2005, defeating his current coach Ivan Ljubicic, and in 2012 with victory over Juan Martin del Potro.