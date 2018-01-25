World number one Simona Halep set up an Australian Open final against Caroline Wozniacki after a thrilling 6-3, 4-6, 9-7 battle past former champion Angelique Kerber on Thursday.

Halep sprinted into a 6-3, 3-1 lead before the 2016 Melbourne Park winner fought back.

The Romanian finally prevailed in 2hr 20min with her fourth match point to ensure a new name will grace the trophy on Saturday.