Japan’s Kei Nishikori replaces Rafael Nadal in top five

Japan’s Kei Nishikori climbed two places to fifth in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday at the expense of Rafael Nadal, who slips to seventh.

Britain’s Andy Murray continues to lead the top 10 which is unchanged aside from Nishikori’s upward move, which could have a bearing on his and Nadal’s seeding for the upcoming Barcelona ATP tournament.

The pair met in the final last year, with Nadal prevailing.

Nishikori has opted to skip this week’s Monte Carlo Masters where Nadal goes for an unprecedented 10th title.

Latest ATP rankings

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 11600 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7905

3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5605

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5125

5. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4310 (+2)

6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4165

7. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3735 (-2)

8. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3385

9. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3385

10. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2905

11. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2880 (+1)

12. Tomáš Berdych (CZE) 2780 (+1)

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2705 (+1)

14. Jack Sock (USA) 2450 (+2)

15. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2425

16. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2410 (-5)

17. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2306

18. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2145

19. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2025

20. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2005