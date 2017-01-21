Nadal denies Zverev in five-set fightback

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal staged a magnificent fightback to beat rising German star Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open on Saturday.

The indomitable 14-time Grand Slam champion, 11 years older than Zverev, dug deep into his physical reserves to pull out a 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2 triumph in four hours and six minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The Spaniard was staring at defeat after losing the third set in a tiebreaker but he showed his typical fighting qualities to deny the talented 19-year-old.

It was Nadal’s 18th win in 26 five-set matches and set him up for a crack at French sixth seed Gael Monfils in the round of 16.

Nadal was pleased to have ended a run of losing three straight five-setters at the Grand Slams over the last two years.

“It’s an important result for me. I lost the last couple of ones in the fifth,” Nadal said. “So it’s important for me to win a match like this, down two sets to one.”

Nadal has often praised Zverev’s rich potential as a future top star of men’s tennis, and Saturday’s performance only reconfirmed it.

“I think everybody knows how good Alexander now is, as I say, he is the future of our sport and the present as well. A very tough match for me,” Nadal said.

“He’s a player with an amazing potential. He is able to produce great shots. He’s already one of the best players of the world. He can be even better.”

Nadal hasn’t reached a Grand Slam semi-final since 2014 but after lengthy discussions with his long-time coach, his uncle Toni Nadal, he hired fellow Spaniard Carlos Moya in December and the benefits are beginning to show.

“I worked a lot during all December to have the chances to compete well in this these kind of moments,” he said.

“Even if I started the match with some nerves, I think I was able to come back well.”

Zverev, who has twice beaten Roger Federer, was left waiting for his first win over Nadal after their second meeting.

Nadal saved a match point in overcoming him in the fourth round at Indian Wells last year, winning 15 of the final 16 points.

It was again another gripping, evenly-matched clash between the pair with Zverev showcasing his enormous potential.

The German was bidding to join his elder sibling Mischa in the last 16 and make them only the third pair of brothers to reach the fourth round at a Grand Slam in the Open era.

– 37-shot rally –

Zverev struck early, breaking Nadal’s opening serve with a delightful backhand winner.

The Spanish great fought off a break point in his next service game and saved a set point at 5-3 before Zverev took the opening set on his third set point in the next game.

Nadal, bidding to win his second Australian Open after beating Federer in the 2009 final, got more into the contest in the second set, breaking in the fourth game and levelling the match on his second set point in 38 minutes.

Zverev won a tense third-set tiebreaker 7-5 to go 2-1 ahead on sets and ensure Nadal would have to go the full distance to stay in the tournament.

But the ninth seed hit straight back, breaking Zverev’s opening serve in the fourth set and he carried the break through to send the match into a fifth set, where Nadal broke Zverev’s opening serve but gave it back in the fourth game.

A fantastic 37-shot rally ended with a Nadal netted backhand but the Spaniard would not relent and went on to break Zverev again in a titanic fifth game of the deciding set to take the advantage.

Zverev was cramping and the driven Nadal kept on the offensive, breaking the German’s serve a third time to lead 5-2 and serve out for the match.