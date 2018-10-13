



The 2018 Nigeria Communication Commission Tennis League Cup began in Kaduna on Saturday with tennis players from across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event is organised in collaboration with the Nigeria Tennis Federation.

Declaring the competition open, NCC Team Leader, Yusuf Argungu, said that the impressive standard of play and quality of players discovered in previous editions made the commission to continue with the sponsorship.

He noted that awareness of the league is increasing with wide spread participation and enhanced media coverage.

He said: “We are impressed with standard of play by the players and encourage them to keep it up.

“We are happy with the impact this competition is making in the lives of our teeming youths.”

According to him, the commission is keeping a tab on talents been discovered during the competition.

Argungu said: “We have been in touch with all the participants and a structure put in place, that’s why this year, there is more integration between the professionals and amateurs.

“A lot has been put in place, though I don’t have the figure, lots of resources, human and material invested, it is encouraging that success is been recorded.”

Argungu said 12 teams are participating across the six zones adding that the participants would prize as motivation.

In the matches played, Musa Mohammed lost to Christian Paul 6-3,7-5, 10-8 while Favour Moses beat Charity Patrick 6-1, 6-1.

Also, Sylvester Emmanuel beat Kingsley Madukwe 6-2, 3-0 in the second match of the opening day.