The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) in conjunction with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has concluded plans to organize a Solidarity Course in June this year as part of measures to further enhance the experience of Nigerian table tennis coaches.

Disclosing this at the opening ceremony of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation’s Annual General Assembly in Abuja yesterday, president of the federation, Engr Ishaku Tikon, also said a number of the Nigerian umpires have been encouraged to officiate outside the shores of Nigeria in order to improve and learn more on new rules and regulations of table tennis so as to be abreast with the current trend of rules of the game in the world.

Tikon appealed to state table tennis associations in the country to key into the Federation’s vision of grassroots sports development drive by organising one or two tournaments in their respective states annually, stressing that by doing so, new and budding talents will discovered to replace ageing players.

He said, as partners in progress, the federation is ready to partner and support any state association that will organise competitions with logistics and equipments.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) constitution has been ratified by the federation’s General Assembly at its maiden meeting held in Abuja yesterday.

No fewer than 49 delegates from the states and the FCT attended the General Assembly, which had in attendance representatives of the federal ministry of youths and sports and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).