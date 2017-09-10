Sloane Stephens won her first Grand Slam title on Saturday, beating fellow American Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 in the final.

She then conducted a news conference which will go down as one of the more entertaining in the sport’s history.

AFP Sports looks at Stephens in full flow in New York:

– On night before final –

“I was literally in my room twiddling my thumbs, like, looking at, like — I literally was looking at car reviews last night on Auto Trader, like literally. That’s how bored I was. I didn’t have anything to do.”

– On her college studies –

“First of all, I’m totally not going to graduate. I haven’t done any work for two weeks. I don’t think I’m going to make it. My graduation date is December 14th, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. My professors actually texted me, so maybe they’ll let me, you know, slide.”

- Advertisement -

– On only six unforced errors –

“Shut the front door. I don’t think that’s ever happened to me before. Oh, my God. That’s a stat. Snaps for me.”

– On wanting another Slam win –

“Of course, Girl. Did you see that check that lady handed me? Like, yes. Man, if that doesn’t make you want to play tennis, I don’t know what will. Man.”

– On her trophy ceremony –

“I was worried about like my boob sweat. Because I was, like, this is a picture they are probably going to use and I look terrible. That’s what I remember most about the picture. Sorry.”