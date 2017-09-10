Sloane Stephens, who was ranked 957th only last month, has been crowned the US Open champion on Saturday.

The unseeded 24-year-old defeated the No. 15-seeded Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0.

It was the first Grand Slam singles final for both women, who have been friends since their junior days and have played on Fed Cup teams and Olympic teams together.

Stephens, who will rise into the top 20 from No. 83, is the first American woman not named Williams to win a Grand Slam singles title since Jennifer Capriati won the Australian Open in 2002.

Stephens also joins an esteemed list of African-American winners of the U.S. championship, which began with Althea Gibson 60 years ago.