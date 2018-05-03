Nigeria bounced back from the loss to Slovakia by defeating Bulgaria and Australia on Wednesday in the men’s second division of ITTF World Team Championships.

The trio of Segun Toriola, Aruna Quadri and Olajide Omotayo beat Bulgaria’s Golovanov Stanislav, Alexandrov Teodor and Kodjabashev Denislav to qualify for the knockout stage of the championship.

Toriola showed class against Stanislav with an emphatic 11-7, 11-3, 11-8 win while Quadri, who is unbeaten so far, increased Nigeria’s lead with a convincing 11-7, 11-7, 11-4 victory over Teodor.

Omotayo recorded a 4-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-8 win over Denislav to complete the 3-0 rout of the European side.

Later on Wednesday, it was the turn of Australia to suffer the same fate.

Quadri led the onslaught against the Aussie team with a 11-5, 11-9, 11-7 bashing of Gould Benjamin.

Bode Abiodun played his second match of the competition after being rested for two days. He beat Kane Townsend 12-10, 11-2, 11-9.

Omotayo was forced into five games by Dhooria Rohan but the Nigerian claimed victory with a 11-6, 11-13, 12-14, 11-8, 11-3 result.

Nigeria will on Thursday continue its quest for promotion as the team will seek to progress into the quarter-final.