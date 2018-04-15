Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri has stated that he is pleased with his performance at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia despite winning silver in the men’s table tennis singles event.

Quadri lost 4-2 to Ning Gao of Singapore in the final of the men’s table tennis singles final on Sunday having rallied back from two sets down to tie the game at 2-2 after four sets.

“Not the result that I wanted, but I am still very satisfied with my performance and silver is better than bronze,” Aruna wrote on his Instagram page @quadriaruna.

He also thanked his club, Sporting Club, his wife, Teju Aruna, and his supporters who cheered him on during the games in Australia.

“I want to say thanks to the best club in the world @sportingclubedeportugal for giving me the opportunity to represent my country here in Australia.

“And to all the people cheering and supporting me, I want to say you are all well appreciated.

“To my prayer warriors, I am saying thanks for the unlimited support.

And to my beautiful wife, @tejuluv thanks for the great role you played for making me not to loose hope of coming to Australia during sickness

“It’s time to return back to Portugal and face the next challenge in Portuguese league semi final.”